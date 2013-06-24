NEW YORK (AP) — Brad Pitt is getting his action franchise, after all.

A person close to Pitt's "World War Z" told The Associated Press on Monday that Paramount Pictures is likely to develop a sequel to the apocalyptic zombie thriller. The person was not authorized to announce the plans and spoke on condition of anonymity.

"World War Z," based on Max Brooks' novel, was always intended to spawn a trilogy for Pitt, who stars as a United Nations inspector. But that seemed in doubt when the film ran significantly over budget and was forced to reshoot its ending.

But the film opened strongly over the weekend, earning $66.4 million domestically and another $45.8 million internationally. That put it on course to easily recoup its production budget of about $200 million.