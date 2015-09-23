Rosie O'Donnell's estranged wife, Michelle Rounds, was taken to a New York City-area hospital on Tuesday night after a bad reaction to medication, ET has learned.

Though some media outlets reported she was treated for a suicide attempt, a source close to Rounds said she did not attempt to take her own life. "She had a reaction to medication she was taking both for stress and for her condition [of desmoid tumors]," the source tells ET. "It was simply a bad reaction. If she was trying to commit suicide, they would have held her at the hospital."

"Being in the public eye is difficult. This life is stressful for her," the source adds. "Michelle is taking the time she needs to focus on herself and her daughter."

Rounds, 44, was released from the hospital on Wednesday. "She is OK," her lawyer tells ET.

Clarkstown Police were called to the Doubletree Hotel in Nanuet, New York -- a Westchester County suburb about 35 miles north of NYC -- for an unknown medical emergency. A 44-year-old woman was transferred to nearby Nyack Hospital, though Officer Peter Walker could not confirm if it was Rounds or what the medical condition was. The source says Rounds was staying at a hotel because "her home was undergoing renovations."

The former NYC-based consultant for the IT industry is currently in the middle of a heated custody battle with O'Donnell, 53, over their 2-year-old daughter, Dakota. Rounds filed for sole custody of Dakota in New York in April, which according to her attorney, was "necessary to protect the child's general welfare."

She opened up to ET later that month, claiming that Dakota would live in a "healthier" and "way more protective" environment if she had sole custody. "I just want my child to have the best possible environment to grow up in, a normal life," Rounds said. "Right now she's got 24/7 nannies over there at Rosie's house. I don't want my child to have a 24/7 nanny."

"I will walk away from the prenup if Rosie will give me full custody," she added.

O'Donnell's rep told ET that the filing was "an absurd and desperate attempt to use a child for her own gain."

The next custody case court date for Rounds and O'Donnell is Oct. 21.

Rounds and O'Donnell married on June 9, 2012, after about a year of dating. They split last November, and the former View co-host filed for divorce in February.

Recently, O'Donnell has been linked to Tatum O'Neal, and the two were spotted on vacation together in Florida earlier this week. O'Donnell's rep disputes romantic rumors, telling ET, "They've been friends for several years since they met in Chicago when Rosie did a show for OWN and Tatum did a docuseries for OWN."

