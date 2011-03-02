Charlie Sheen may be calling himself a "winner" to the press, but his kids are the clear losers in this mess, multiple sources tells the new Us Weekly, out today.

A judges sudden order to remove 23-month-old twin sons Bob and Max from his L.A. home on Tuesday -- as his ex Brooke Mueller levels shocking new allegations against Sheen -- comes as no surprise to those closest to the star.

New roomies, marijuana magazine cover model Natalie Kenly and Bang Bus adult film star Bree Olson, were helping the drug addled TV, 45, star care for his sons with soon-to-be ex wife Mueller. "We all chip in when not in shower shower, running errands or doing an interview," he tells Us.

Now with Mueller in "day treatment" for her own substance abuse problems, the twins are being raised by her mother. "It's a really sad situation," says a source close to the situation. "Brooke is just as bad as Charlie."

For his part, Sheen is looking forward to the day when he can explain away his wild exploits to his sons. "I will never lie to my children," he tells Us. "They'll understand it through my eyes.

