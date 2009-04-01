JOHANNESBURG (AP) -- Three men convicted of murdering a South African reggae star have been sentenced to life in prison.

The judge announced the sentences Thursday in the Johannesburg High Court.

The death of internationally known reggae star Lucky Dube in a botched carjacking in 2007 drew worldwide attention to crime in South Africa, which has one of the world's highest murder rates.

Dube, who launched his career in the 1980s with criticism of the apartheid regime, went on to become a huge international star.

He recorded more than 20 albums and shared stages with the likes of Michael Jackson, Peter Gabriel, Ziggy Marley and Sting.