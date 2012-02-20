LONDON (AP) -- South African-born opera singer Elizabeth Connell, who won global acclaim in roles by Wagner, Strauss, Beethoven and others, has died at age 65.

Connell's management company, Helmut Fischer Artists International, says the singer died of cancer Feb. 18 in London.

Born in Port Elizabeth in 1946, Connell moved to London in 1970 and made her debut at Ireland's Wexford Festival in 1972.

She had a long association with both Opera Australia and the English National Opera, and performed at the world's major opera houses, including Germany's Bayreuth festival, New York's Metropolitan Opera and La Scala in Milan.

Connell is survived by several siblings. A memorial service is due to be held Saturday near her home in Richmond, southwest London.