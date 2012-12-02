LONDON (AP) — Vanessa Redgrave and James Earl Jones are reuniting onstage to play lovers Beatrice and Benedick in Shakespeare's comedy "Much Ado About Nothing" at London's Old Vic Theatre.

The actors, who starred together in "Driving Miss Daisy" in the West End and on Broadway, will be directed by Mark Rylance in a production opening in September.

It's part of a 2013 Old Vic season, announced Monday, that includes a production of Tennessee Williams' "Sweet Bird of Youth" starring Kim Cattrall and a revival of Terence Rattigan's "The Winslow Boy" directed by Lindsay Posner.

Artistic director Kevin Spacey says the lineup demonstrates that "the Old Vic has always been first and foremost an actors' theater, a home for great talent and memorable performances."

