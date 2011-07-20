Britney Spears refused to wash for days and picked her nose "unselfconsciously," according to a former bodyguard who is suing her for harassment.

Fernando Flores launched a lawsuit last year alleging the "Toxic" hitmaker repeatedly exposed herself and made unwanted sexual advances towards him while he worked for her.

Now, new papers filed at Los Angeles Superior Court contain claims from Flores that the singer had poor personal hygiene, frequently used offensive language, failed to brush her teeth or use deodorant and reeked of cigarette smoke.

In the documents, Flores states, "The sexual advances were unwanted for a variety of reasons. Spears had obnoxious habits, such as chain-smoking -- making her smell continually of stale tobacco."

"She broke wind or picked her nose unselfconsciously and unapologetically and she was constantly and gratuitously loud and profane. She did not bathe for days, did not use deodorant, did not brush her teeth, did not fix her hair, did not wear shoes or socks."

Flores also alleges Spears' diva antics were unbearable, adding: "Spears was mentally unstable, obnoxious and demanding -- requiring staff on various occasions to address her as Jennifer or Queen Bee."

The former bodyguard is seeking damages, alleging he suffered depression and anxiety while working for Spears.

A representative for the singer has previously dismissed the lawsuit as "another unfortunate situation where someone is trying to take advantage of the Spears family and make a name for himself."