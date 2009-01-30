LOS ANGELES (AP) -- A person close to Britney Spears says the singer has obtained a restraining order against former pal Osama "Sam" Lutfi and one-time boyfriend Adnan Ghalib. Attorneys for Spears and her father, who is her legal conservator, received the order Friday. The person, who was not authorized to speak on the matter publicly and requested anonymity, said Lutfi and others were trying to gain control of Spears' affairs. Lutfi was a manager and friend of Spears, whose mother once accused him of grinding pills into her food to control her. Ghalib, a paparazzo, had dated the singer. The exact nature of the order, first reported Friday by the celebrity news site TMZ.com, was not clear; a court official said the documents remained in a judge's chambers. Messages left for Sam Lutfi were not immediately returned. The order also listed Jon Eardley, an attorney who once claimed to be Spears' attorney and tried to get her conservatorship case moved to federal court. A phone message left at Eardley's office was not returned Friday. Spears and her father agreed not to renew a temporary restraining order that was issued against Lutfi last year when it expired in July. At the time, Spears' court-appointed attorney Samuel D. Ingham III issued a statement renouncing their friendship. "Britney has made clear to everyone that she does not want to be further harassed or contacted in any way by Osama 'Sam' Lutfi, now or at anytime in the future," Ingham said in a statement. Lutfi at the time declined to comment, saying only that he and Jamie Spears had reached an agreement. Spears was placed under the conservatorship a year ago on Sunday. The arrangement has been expensive her estate has paid out hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal fees. But since her father took control of her life, the pop singer has not had the bouts of erratic behavior, including two hospitalizations, that led to his intervention. She released her newest album, "Circus" in December on her 27th birthday and is preparing for an upcoming concert tour.