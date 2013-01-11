LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears says she has made the "difficult decision" to leave Fox's "The X Factor" after one season.

In a statement Friday, the pop singer said she had an incredible time working on the singing contest but that it was time to get back into the studio to record.

It was widely reported Thursday that Spears and "X Factor" were parting ways after a season in which the show's ratings fell and Spears received lackluster reviews as a panelist. Fellow panelist Antonio "L.A." Reid previously announced he was leaving, giving creator-executive producer Simon Cowell two spots to fill.

Demi Lovato is expected to rejoin Cowell on the show.