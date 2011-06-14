Britney Spears' boyfriend Jason Trawick was in for a special treat when he attended the pop star's Femme Fatale dress rehearsal on June 12, 2011 as she hauled him onstage for a lap dance.

A lucky fan will get up close and personal with Spears on the tour, which begins in Sacramento, California on June 16, 2011, but it was Trawick who was selected for the Britney bonus onstage in Los Angeles - before a select group of bloggers.

Spears invited her man to join her during her rendition of "How I Roll", and she tied him to a chair and straddled him as she performed.

The singer's father Jamie and her two sons, Sean and Jayden, joined the bloggers in the audience at the top secret run-through.