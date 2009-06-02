Heidi and Spencer Pratt have quit I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!, a source tells Usmagazine.com.

The couple threatened to walk off the show twice during Monday night's premiere, but kept returning.

The duo quit for good after the live portion of last night's show, another source told TMZ.com, which first reported the news.

Not that the cast will miss them: During one of the Pratt's temper tantrums, the other celebrity contestants ransacked Heidi's belongings and stole her dry shampoo.

Once the newlyweds came back to the campsite, an enraged Spencer smacked a water bottle from the hands of Frances Gallier, one half of the Vh1 comedy duo Frangela.

Pratt also hid wrestler Torrie Wilson's bag away from the campsite in retaliation.

Explaining his actions, Heidi said: "My husband is a very new Christian."

The Pratts solicited prayers on Twitter before taking off for the jungles of Costa Rica.

"I'm so excited to be in God's nature!" Heidi posted.