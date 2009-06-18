Heidi and Spencer Pratt just can't get enough of the jungle.

After several attempts to quit before officially leaving I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! on June 8, the Hills stars are returning to the show again, Usmagazine.com confirms.

The newlyweds will join the entire cast of the NBC reality series on the June 25 finale, a network source tells Us.

The last time the Pratts were in the Costa Rican jungle, Heidi was rushed to a local hospital to be treated for a gastric ulcer after spending the night in the "Lost Chamber."

When they return to the show, they will be joined by Heidi's sister, Holly Montag, who made her debut on the I'm a Celebrity last week.