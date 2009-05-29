By Dana Flax

Hillsbilly Spencer Pratt has finally been given rule over a kingdom. Nope, not Hollywood. Or Heidiwood. Or anything that actually matters. That's right, folks, Spencer has officially been ordained the "King of Weed," according to Star Magazine.

A friend of the goateed wonder recently told Star, "He was smoking [marijuana] every day," referring to Spencer's high school drug habit. "He was the King of Weed!"

Considering he's been in rehab for the habit, Spencer picking up a bong is somehow even less important news than someone voluntarily admitting to be his friend. Although according to this story, it sounds like he buys his friendships. With lots and lots of drugs.

The friend also related the special moment when Spencer regally bestowed Valium upon her. She remembers, "He gave me five [pills] and told me I'd be OK." Apparently Spencer later marveled, "Girl, I gave you so much Valium, and you just handled!" Wow, Spencer. Bet you won "Most Charitable" in your senior yearbook.

Star also reports that the troll clone was once victim to robbery while he was high on pills. While we're not sure what exactly the thief got away with, a likely guess might be his dignity.

