The same day that Ashton Kutcher beat CNN in their much-hyped Twitter race to reach 1 million followers, a new challenger has come to the surface -- The Hills's Spencer Pratt.

How well do you know The Hills? Test your knowledge with Us' trivia quiz!

"Ashton had a huge head start, but I believe in my Twitter family," Pratt, who currently has 194,048 followers on the social networking site, tells Usmagazine.com.

"From the moment Ashton accepts my challenge, assuming he's man enough to do so, whoever adds the most new followers in 30 days wins."

Look back on some of The Hills' biggest scandals.

What are the stakes for their May 17 deadline?

"If I win, Ashton and Demi [Moore, his wife] have to wash my car," he says.

If he loses to the Twitter pro, who now has 1,093,794 followers, Pratt adds that "Heidi [Montag] and I will clean their house."

Check out some of Heidi and Spencer's cheesiest moments together.

The Punk'd star had challenged the CNN news network, vowing to donate 10,000 mosquito bed nets to Malaria No More for World Malaria Day in late April if he beat CNN, and 1,000 if he lost. CNN agreed to do the same, but Kutcher reached the benchmark 30 minutes before CNN at 2:15 Friday morning.

Tell Us: Who do you think will win?

Follow Us Weekly on Twitter!

Follow Wonderwall on Twitter