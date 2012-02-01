Spencer Pratt Ends Lauren Conrad Feud!
What's next, peace in the Middle East?
Spencer Pratt finally let bygones be bygones on Wednesday -- burying the hatchet with former archenemy Lauren Conrad.
The former Hills villain, 28, took to Twitter to fete Conrad's 26th birthday.
"@LaurenConrad Happy Birthday!" Pratt wrote. "Thanks for helping me find my miracle wife @heidimontag !"
Lest fans of The Hills forget, Pratt's wife is Conrad's old roomie and ex-BFF Heidi Montag; Conrad and Montag's friendship imploded on The Hills, largely over issues regarding Pratt.
Pratt continued of author/designer Conrad, who's currently single following her relationship with Kyle Howard and a fling with Derek Hough: "My birthday wish for @LaurenConrad is for her to find true love like #Speidi."
Perhaps anticipating the cynics, Pratt added: "I wasn't being sarcastic! I really do wish the best for Lauren Conrad on her birthday! #forgiveandforget."
Conrad hasn't yet responded (via Twitter, anyway) to Pratt's well-wishes.
