Spencer Pratt is hoping to start over -- as Ryan Seacrest's radio intern.

The 27-year-old "Hills" alumnus wrote an e-mail to Seacrest's talent booker, Amy Sugarman, asking for a five-week stint under the media mogul. "I'm trying to change my image and make myself more likable," he told her.

Pratt called in to Seacrest's KIIS-FM radio show Thursday to further explain his desire to change his public image.

"How do you go from being hated to even a little bit likable? It's about who you're around," Pratt said. "I've learned you need to be around likable people to even start to be likable. Who's the most likable person in America, if not the world? That would be Ryan Seacrest."

When Seacrest, 36, asked if the MTV bad boy had finally shaved his oft-mocked "flesh-colored beard," Pratt assured him that he's "completely shaved" and "clean-cut."

"I got a nice nine-month vacation living on the beach collecting sand dollars, and I really got to reflect and realize that in entertainment, you can definitely go too far," said the former "Hills" star, who once dropped $400,000 on healing crystals. "I'm ready to start a whole new [chapter]."

As for Pratt's wife, Heidi Montag, 24, she's busy shooting a new reality show for VH1 with Jake Pavelka of "The Bachelor" and Danielle Staub of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey."

"She's up every morning at, like, 4:30. She starts her day with jump-roping while I'm still asleep, and then she heads off to film this new series for VH1 and she doesn't get back until at least 10 p.m.," Pratt told Seacrest. "I'm twiddling my thumbs all day like, 'I need to get a job.'"

