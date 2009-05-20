Spencer Pratt's new single, "I'm a Celebrity," is now available on iTunes.

"I feel honored to now be a part of music history and be able to say I have

the second best music on iTunes for sale next to my wife Heidi!" the rapper -- who goes by the stage name "The Great White" -- tells Usmagazine.com.

After the song hit the Web last week, Pratt told Us: "First I took over TV, magazines and the internet -- now I'm going after the airwaves...Nothing can stop 'The Great White.'"

Lyrics on his debut tune include: "Baby I get paid...I've been around the world, but I'm still not finished yet...first Tweet of the day, I put my swag on...I'm in the limelight and I love it like my wife."

The Pratts star on I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here alongside Idol's Sanjaya beginning June 1 on NBC.

Their wedding airs on the season finale of The Hills May 31.