After weeks of back-and-forth bickering over another woman and multiple trips to couples therapy, Spencer Pratt is ready to change his ways to make Heidi Montag his wife.

In a sneak preview of tonight's episode of The Hills, Pratt presents his love with a huge canary yellow diamond while on a Ferris wheel at the Santa Monica Pier.

He says hes prepared to make some big sacrifices to have her become Mrs. Pratt.

"I am ready to make peace with Lauren [Conrad], to get her to go to our wedding," he says. "I'm willing to work hard to try to get your mom to see eye-to-eye with me. I think the only thing we're missing is a legitimate...ring!"

As Montag gasps at the sight of the jewelry box, Pratt continues: "Heidi, will you marry me for real, [and get] your dream wedding?"

"WIth this ring?" she replies. Yes! I love it! It's my favorite thing in the entire world. This makes up for a lot!"

Montag's "dream wedding," held April 25 in Pasadena, Calif. and attended by Conrad and her Hills successor Kristin Cavallari, will be shown on the Hills' May 31 season finale.

Last week, the newlywed revealed to Us exclusively that she legally changed her last name to honor her husband.

"Now that we're legally married, I wanted to do the right thing," says Montag, who adds she'll "wing it" when determining whether to use the name professionally. "I want us to be a family in every way. When we have kids, I want us to all have the same last name."