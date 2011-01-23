Spice Girl Emma Bunton Gets Engaged
Baby Spice Emma Bunton is all grown up!
The Spice Girl, 35, announced on her Twitter that she's getting married to longtime love, British singer Jade Jones, 31. She posted a pic of her engagement ring, tweeting: "Yahooooo I'm Engaged! ... Love you Jade! I'm a very happy lady!"
According to Us magazine, Emma and Jade have a 3-year-old son named Beau and are expecting their second child in May.
