Baby Spice Emma Bunton is all grown up!

The Spice Girl, 35, announced on her Twitter that she's getting married to longtime love, British singer Jade Jones, 31. She posted a pic of her engagement ring, tweeting: "Yahooooo I'm Engaged! ... Love you Jade! I'm a very happy lady!"

According to Us magazine, Emma and Jade have a 3-year-old son named Beau and are expecting their second child in May.

