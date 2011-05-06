Spice Girl Emma Bunton Gives Birth
Baby Spice had another baby boy!
Spice Girl Emma Bunton, 35, gave birth to her second son, Tate, on Friday. The newborn weighed in at 7 pounds.
"Our beautiful son Tate has arrived safe and sound! We are all so happy and excited," the singer tweeted on Friday. "Thanks and love to you all."
Bunton and her fiance, British singer-turned-chef Jade Jones, are already parents to son Beau, 3. Two of the singer's bandmates, Mel B and Victoria Beckham, are also expecting little ones this summer.
