They've shared many memories over the years, and now Melanie Brown is sharing another experience with the Spice Girls -- she's pregnant!

The 35-year-old singer joins Emma Bunton, due this May, and Victoria Beckham, who's expecting a girl in July.

Brown -- who's due in July or August -- tells Hello! magazine that she and husband Stephen Belafonte, 35, are "really excited about it and ready for it."

Brown is already mother to daughters Phoenix, 12, and Angel, 3, while film producer Belafonte is dad to daughter Giselle, 6. (All children come from previous relationships.)

"Both my pregnancies have been lucky and happy and exciting, no matter what situation I've been in," Brown explains. "This is different because we have been married for four years, we have a history together, we're best friends, we're in it together, and he's totally supportive."

The former "Dancing With the Stars" runner-up isn't worried about putting on pregnancy pounds, either. "I like the feeling of being pregnant. I like being able to just eat something if I'm craving it," she says. "I definitely do put on weight, but I think you're meant to when you're pregnant. I think it's healthy."

