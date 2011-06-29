HONG KONG (AP) -- Stan Lee wants to see the likes of Spider-Man and X-Men weaving between skyscrapers in Shanghai and battling enemies on the Great Wall.

The comic book legend has announced a joint venture with a Hong Kong investment company that aims to roll out a new superhero franchise targeted at Chinese and foreign audiences.

Lee's POW! Entertainment said in a statement issued on its website this week that the new company, Magic Storm Entertainment, will announce its first film project later this summer.

Lee said in the statement he has long wanted to combine the best of American superhero epics with the best of Chinese and Asian classical filmmaking.