Andrew Garfield has changed his relationship status to single.

The 27-year-old "Social Network" star has broken up with "Raising Hope" actress Shannon Woodward, his girlfriend since 2008, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm. What went wrong?

One insider explains that the British actor and Woodward, 26, became estranged as he "got deeper into filming 'The Amazing Spider-Man;' he literally never saw her."

The insider adds that Woodward is "telling people they're on a break... [but] they haven't spoken to each other in weeks."

