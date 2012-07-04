LOS ANGELES (AP) -- "The Amazing Spider-Man" has swung into action with $35 million domestically in its first day — a record for a film opening on Tuesday.

The new launch for the Marvel Comics superhero outdid the previous best Tuesday debut of $27.9 million for "Transformers," which opened the day before the Fourth of July in 2007.

The opening day results show the resilience of the Spider-Man brand, which set box-office records from 2002 to 2007 with the three films directed by Sam Raimi and starring Tobey Maguire as the web-slinging superhero.

After a falling out between Raimi and distributor Sony on a third sequel, the franchise started over, with Marc Webb directing and Andrew Garfield slipping into Spider-Man's red-and-blue suit.