SAN DIEGO (AP) -- Dinosaur fan alert: Steven Spielberg says a fourth "Jurassic Park" film may be only a few years away.

Spielberg told an audience at the Comic-Con fan convention Friday that he has a story and a screenwriter for the next installment of his blockbuster franchise about prehistoric reptiles brought into modern times through cloning.

The filmmaker directed the first two "Jurassic Park" adventures but would be overseeing as a producer this time. He says the film hopefully will come together in the next two or three years.

It was Spielberg's first trip to the sprawling Comic-Con event, where the director and his producing partner, Peter Jackson, showed off footage of their action story "The Adventures of Tintin." It's due in theaters late this year.