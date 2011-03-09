By Kat Giantis

Last we heard from Ashley Olsen, she was supposedly on the verge of an engagement with her actor boyfriend, Justin Bartha.

Now, she's embracing the single life.

People, Us and Star all report that Ashley, 24, has called it quits with Bartha, 32, after two-plus years of togetherness.

"It's over," a source assures Us, with another tattling to Star, "She was tired of waiting for him to settle down."

Word of the split comes five months after long-simmering engagement rumors picked up heat, with Us reporting that the "Hangover" second banana was about to pop the question to the pint-size fashion mogul.

"He's in love and is just waiting for the right time," bubbled an insider. "They mix well with each other's friends and calm each other."

In December, Olsen and Bartha were spied house-hunting in New York, where they reportedly checked out a deluxe 3,500-square-foot loft (asking price: $19,500 a month).

Reps for the pair are mum on the rampant bust-up rumors.

Still, Ashley's inner circle is probably surprised they lasted this long. When Mary-Kate's twin sis was first spied with Bartha back in May 2008, the romance was dismissed as nothing more than summer fling. Sniped a source to People, "He's just one of her boy toys!"

