By Kat Giantis

Here's hoping Jake Gyllenhaal made Taylor Swift sign a confidentiality agreement before they started dating. Otherwise, he may soon find the relationship immortalized in a heartbreaker of a song.

Yes, it seems that after two months of caffeine-fueled togetherness (and one hilariously awkward Us Weekly cover), Swiftenhaal is no more, with the pair reportedly pulling the plug on the romance shortly before New Year's.

"They're over," an insider tells People. "It ended last month."

The confessional chanteuse, 21, rang in 2011 in Nashville, while the dreamy-eyed actor, 30, was spotted hanging out in New York.

"He said he wasn't feeling it anymore and was uncomfortable with all the attention they got," a source tattles to Us. "He also said he could feel the age difference. Taylor is really upset. We told her not to move so fast with this, but she didn't listen."

Echoes a Gyllenhaal confidant, "Jake cares about her, but [the publicity] was a lot for him. He wants to keep his private life private, and that's hard to do dating Taylor."

The breakup comes just days after Jake's ex, Reese Witherspoon, announced her engagement to Jim Toth, whom she began dating early last year, not long after she ended their two-year relationship.

It also follows Jake and Taylor's recent milestone birthdays. And despite reports that the actor surprised the singer with an expensive guitar and/or a diamond bracelet, they reportedly celebrated their big days solo.

The ridiculously wholesome duo first stepped out together in October, when they were spied strolling around a farmer's market in Brooklyn and picking apples in upstate New York. Sightings of them grabbing coffee in Nashville and ice cream in Santa Barbara soon followed.

Then came talk that Swift, who spent Thanksgiving with the Gyllenhaal clan, was "love-struck."

Alas, Jaylor was not to be.

Still, it's not a total loss. We might get a great song out of it, something along the lines of, "When I looked into those baby blues/I thought it would last forever/but now these apples have turned sour/and you don't even rate a 'whatever.'"

