The last time Marilyn Manson and Evan Rachel Wood broke up, he publicly admitted to daydreaming about smashing her head in with a sledgehammer.

So, it might be a good idea for the "True Blood" beauty to keep her eyes wide open for any large, swinging tools, because it seems the attractiveness-mismatched pair have pulled the plug on their plans to get hitched and have once again parted ways.

The bust-up happened last week, reports People magazine, which says that Manson, 41, marked his brand new single status by stepping out in Los Angeles on Saturday night with an entourage that included former Playmate of the Year Colleen Shannon.

"They just broke off their engagement," explains an insider, "and he needed a night out with friends."

A source pipes in to Us that their problems were nothing new: "They fought a lot. It was always on and off. He's a creative mind so not the easiest person to be in a relationship with."

The whey-faced rocker popped the question to Wood, 22, in January while performing onstage in Paris. A few weeks later, the actress conspicuously flashed her sizeable sparkler for paparazzi.

This is the latest hiccup for the dysfunctional couple, who hooked up in 2006 as Manson's year-old marriage to Dita Von Teese unraveled.

"I've found my double, my twin," he gushed to reporters shortly after they began dating. "I respect her as an actress and someone who I'd want to fornicate with."

He proved that last point by achieving way too much between-the-sheets believability with the starlet in his video for "Heart-Shaped Glasses."

"At the end of the video, we're kissing and it's raining blood," Evan Rachel recalled to GQ, "and for me, that was one of the most romantic moments of my entire life."

But after two years of seemingly UV-ray-free togetherness, not to mention the matching black-heart tattoos that they inked on for Valentine's Day 2008, they called it quits.

Manson and Wood remained in this lightbulb phase (on-and-off, and in between, she was briefly linked to Shane West and her "True Blood" co-star Alexander Skarsgard) until the question-popping earlier this year, when they seemed well on their way to a fairytale unhappily-ever-after ending.

We guess time will tell whether there's a reunion, or a sledgehammer, in their future.

