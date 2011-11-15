Entertainment Tonight.

In a heartbreaking decision, America voted to eliminate another couple from Dancing with the Stars tonight. If you don't want to know the results, read no further!

There might be even more bad blood brewing between Maksim Chmerkovskiy and the DWTS judges as his celeb partner Hope Solo was sent home, just one week short of the finals.

The WPS goalkeeper called the competition "one of the hardest [she's] ever been a part of."

Hope struggled throughout the competition, not only with the judges' scores but also with her confidence in her dancing ability and with her relationship with Maks.

MORE: 'DWTS' Contestant Hope Solo: We Have No Game Plan

Seems there are no hurt feelings, though, as Hope left, declaring, "Maks was amazing!" and revealing plans to set her sights on a Women's World Cup trophy.

Also on the results show were the Muppets, who invaded Dancing's studio to perform a song and dance number from the upcoming movie, The Muppets, which hits theaters November 23.

The three celebrity finalists (Ricki Lake, Rob Kardashian and J.R. Martinez) will battle for the coveted mirror ball trophy next week, so tune in to Dancing with the Stars Monday on ABC.

