There's a new American Idol in town!

American Idol Season 11 came down to Phillip Phillips, 21, and Jessica Sanchez, 16, competing for the title Wednesday night.

The star-studded finale on Fox was packed with special musical guests -- and a proposal!

Season 5 contestant Ace Young got down on one knee and proposed to Season 3 runner-up Diana DeGarma. "I love you to death. You're my best friend," he said. "Diana Nicole DeGarmo, will you marry me?"

Rihanna and Idol judges Jennifer Lopez and Steven Tyler gave over-the-top performances during the show. Rihanna showed off her new dreadlocks while singing "Where Have You Been?" Lopez gave an energetic performance of her new songs "Goin' In" and "Follow the Leader." And Tyler joined his band Aerosmith for a highly-anticipated performance of "Legendary Child" and "Walk This Way."

Phillips was joined on stage for a duet with John Fogerty and Sanchez teamed up with Jennifer Holliday. All of the Season 11 female contestants returned to the stage and sang a group number with Chaka Khan and the boys performed with Neil Diamond.

Special tributes were also performed for the late Whitney Houston, Robin Gibb and Donna Summer.

Going into the finale, Phillips, 21, wowed judges Lopez, Tyler and Randy Jackson on Tuesday with his "brilliant" performance of his first single, "Home." Unfortunately, 16-year-old Sanchez's single "Change Nothing" was not as popular with the judges. "If I was thinking about what your first single would be, I don't think I would do that," Lopez said.

But the votes were in and it was time for host Ryan Seacrest to announce the winner.

"After a record-breaking 132 million votes, the winner of American Idol Season 11 is....Phillip Phillips!" Secreast announced.

Last year's winner Scotty McCreery presented Phillips with a trophy. The new American Idol cried as he performed his first single "Home" to end the show.

