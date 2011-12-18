Entertainment Tonight.

After three months of twists, turns, and upsets, Survivor: South Pacific crowned its winner Sunday night. If you don't want to know who won, read no further!

Earning six out of nine votes from a nine person jury, 22-yr-old medical student and first-time Survivor contestant Sophie Clarke beat out veteran Benjamin "Coach" Wade, 39, of Susanville, California, and high school baseball coach Albert Destrade, 26, of Plantation, Florida, taking home the $1 Million prize.

Oscar "Ozzy" Lusth earned $100,000 as the "Sprint Player of the Season", winning this honor by the largest margin in the history of Survivor, and earning the fans' vote over John Cochran.

Sophie's win came as a bit of an upset as returning players "Coach" and "Ozzy" were projected to have the advantage. In the live reunion show, the jury revealed to host Jeff Probst that Coach would have won if Sophie had not made it to the final.

"I'm really kind of flustered right now," said Sophie after her win, attributing her prowess in the competition as having a "finger on the pulse of the game the whole time."

The next installment in the series will be Survivor: One World as was announced Sunday during the finale. Rather than two tribes at separate beaches, contestants will play the game together on the same island.

Survivor: One World premieres in February on CBS.

