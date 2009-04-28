LOS ANGELES (AP) -- A spokesman says Farrah Fawcett's condition is unchanged as the actress battles cancer.

Earlier this month, the 62-year-old "Charlie's Angels" star was treated at a hospital for internal bleeding that her physician said wasn't directly related to her anal and liver cancer.

Spokesman Arnold Robinson said Tuesday that Fawcett is at her Los Angeles area home, where she had a weekend visit with Redmond O'Neal, her son with actor Ryan O'Neal.

The 24-year-old Redmond O'Neal was allowed out of jail briefly to visit his mother. O'Neal, who allegedly was caught with heroin while visiting a jail facility north of Los Angeles, was due in court Wednesday.