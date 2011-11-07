ATLANTA (AP) -- A spokesman for Justin Bieber says the teen pop star will take a paternity test and then plans to sue the woman who filed a paternity suit against him.

Matthew Hiltzik said Monday the 17-year-old singer will take a paternity test when he returns to the U.S. within the next two weeks. He also said Bieber's team plans to "vigorously pursue all available legal remedies to protect Justin."

The paternity suit was filed last week in San Diego Superior Court by Mariah Yeater (YAY'-ter). She says she had just turned 19 when she and Bieber, then 16, had a brief sexual encounter after one of the singer's concerts last fall in a backstage bathroom at Los Angeles' Staples Center.

Bieber has said he's never met Yeater.