Très chic!

Chanel has unveiled the first image of Blake Lively's Mademoiselle handbag ad campaign.

The photos, shot by Chanel's Karl Lagerfeld in the company's Parisian headquarters, will appear in April magazines. Lively, 23, was handpicked for the fashion house's Mademoiselle handbag ad campaign by Lagerfeld himself after waiting patiently for the opportunity, which she said was more than a "dream come true."

"I had other opportunities and I would say, 'Thank you so much, but I am holding out for Chanel,'" she told The New York Times. "That's who I want to be the face of. And people would say, 'Well, that's unrealistic. They only hire Europeans,' and I said, 'Well, how great. I'll be the first then.'"

After the photo shoot, the "Gossip Girl" star was so excited that she pulled out her cell phone to snap a pic of Lagerfeld behind the lens, according to WWD.

RELATED ON WONDERWALL & MSN:

Blake and more of the hottest single celebs

Learn all about Lively's movie career on MSN

See what events Lively and other celebs hit up last week

RELATED ON USMAGAZINE.COM:

PHOTOS: Stars with Designer BFFs

PHOTOS: Blake and other stylish stars