NEW YORK (AP) -- Bruce Springsteen has announced that two saxophonists, including Clarence Clemons' nephew, will join his upcoming world tour with the E Street Band.

The announcement was made Thursday on Springsteen's website. Springsteen says longtime collaborator Eddie Manion wil "share the saxophone role" with Jake Clemons.

Returning singers Cindy Mizelle (my-ZEHL') and Curtis King, trombonist Clark Gayton and trumpeter Curt Ramm also will be on the tour, along with newcomer Barry Danielian on trumpet.

"Wrecking Ball" is Springsteen's 17th album and the first since the death of E Street Band saxophonist Clarence Clemons last summer.

The tour starts March 18 in Atlanta.