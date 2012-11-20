MENDHAM, N.J. (AP) — Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi are among the New Jersey natives joining a special fund created in the wake of Superstorm Sandy.

The musicians will serve on the advisory board of the Hurricane Sandy New Jersey Relief Fund. The nonprofit was created by state first lady Mary Pat Christie to aid in the long-term recovery effort following the storm.

The board has raised more than $16 million, so far.

Springsteen says he knows people will rally together to help neighbors to "come back better and stronger."

Bon Jovi says the damage and devastation is unimaginable.

The musicians will join Kelly Ripa of "Live with Kelly and Michael," nationally syndicated talk show host Dr. Mehmet Oz, and musician and actor Kevin Jonas as celebrities on the board.