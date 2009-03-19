TRENTON, N.J. (AP) -- Bruce Springsteen fans who complained about how Ticketmaster handled online sales for New Jersey concerts are getting a second chance for seats.

A settlement announced Thursday calls for a drawing to be held for more than 1,800 people on March 31. They can buy tickets for either the May 21 or May 23 show at the Izod Center.

The state says 1,000 tickets are available for the drawing for each show.

Ticketmaster's Web site had directed buyers to a subsidiary that charged up to 50 times the face value. Under the settlement, Ticketmaster agreed to change its online sales process.