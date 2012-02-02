NEW YORK (AP) -- Bruce Springsteen guitarist Steve Van Zandt says touring without saxophonist Clarence Clemons is sure to be emotional for the E Street Band and its audience.

Clemons died at age 69 last year after a stroke. Van Zandt said Thursday that the band's work will always be a tribute to Clemons and keyboard player Danny Federici, who died in 2008. Springsteen and the E Street Band begin a long tour next month.

Despite the emotion, Van Zandt says band members have to ask themselves whether their colleagues would have wanted them to carry on with the work. The guitarist said: "I think the answer's yes."

Besides the music, Van Zandt is promoting "Lilyhammer," an online series set in Norway that begins streaming Feb. 6 on Netflix.