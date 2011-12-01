AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -- Rock veteran Bruce Springsteen will be the keynote speaker at the 2012 South by Southwest music festival in Texas.

Organizers announced Thursday that The Boss will address participants at a March 15 event at the Austin Convention Center.

Previous keynote speakers include Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins, Lucinda Williams, Robert Plant, Smokey Robinson and Neil Young.

South by Southwest begins March 9 with interactive and film events. The music festival stars March 13, showcasing more than 2,000 acts from around the world at dozens of stages throughout downtown Austin.

Springsteen and his E Street Band hit the road next year for a worldwide tour.

