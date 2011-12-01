Springsteen keynote speaker at South by Southwest
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -- Rock veteran Bruce Springsteen will be the keynote speaker at the 2012 South by Southwest music festival in Texas.
Organizers announced Thursday that The Boss will address participants at a March 15 event at the Austin Convention Center.
Previous keynote speakers include Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins, Lucinda Williams, Robert Plant, Smokey Robinson and Neil Young.
South by Southwest begins March 9 with interactive and film events. The music festival stars March 13, showcasing more than 2,000 acts from around the world at dozens of stages throughout downtown Austin.
Springsteen and his E Street Band hit the road next year for a worldwide tour.
———
Online:
http://sxsw.com/
http://www.brucespringsteen.net/news/index.html
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Mar. 20, 2018 Meet the cast of the new animated flick 'Isle of Dogs'
- Mar. 21, 2018 These are country music's most eligible bachelors