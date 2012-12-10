NEW YORK (AP) -- Bruce Springsteen, Lady Gaga and The Black Keys will join the Rolling Stones on Saturday for the final concert marking the band's 50th anniversary.

The concert will be held at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

The band said Monday the concert will be telecast live on pay-per-view.

The Stones have played in London and New York on their "50 and Counting" tour. They will also play in Newark on Thursday.

The Stones will perform Wednesday at the "12-12-12" concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City to raise money for victims of Superstorm Sandy.