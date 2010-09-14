TORONTO (AP) -- Bruce Springsteen says his first three albums — including the classic "Born to Run" — were merely a prequel to the rest of his career.

The singer says he really started to find a purposeful working life with his fourth record, 1978's "Darkness on the Edge of Town," which is the subject of a documentary that had its world premiere Tuesday night at the Toronto Film Festival.

Springsteen explained that key to continuing his artistic growth was an understanding that a part of his life had been "mutated" by his own success.

The working-class rocker made the comments in a conversation with actor and friend Edward Norton in front of a festival audience a few hours before the "Edge of Town" documentary premiered.

The film airs Oct. 7 on HBO.

