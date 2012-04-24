NEW YORK (AP) -- The springtime slumber is continuing for television networks.

Viewership is down across all the broadcast networks compared with last year. Experts say the primary factor is likely the changing ways people are experiencing entertainment. DVRs, video on demand and streaming of material on tablets or other computers are all options that viewers are turning to in larger numbers.

CBS' drama "NCIS" was the only program to exceed 17 million viewers last week. The Nielsen ratings company said no other drama or comedy on the air was seen by as many as 12 million people.

One of the most popular options for viewers is DVR playback. During an average minute in prime time, Nielsen estimated that 12 million people are watching a program on their digital video recorders.