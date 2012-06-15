San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker says he suffered a scratched retina on one of his eyes during a New York City nightclub brawl involving singer Chris Brown and members of hip-hop star Drake's entourage.

Parker, wearing dark sunglasses, described the incident Friday in Paris during a news conference posted on YouTube. He said he expects to be sidelined for about a week while the French team prepares for the Summer Olympics.

Parker said he was wearing a "therapeutic" contact lens and had to go to an emergency room for treatment after arriving in Paris.

Parker said: "I was with my friend Chris Brown and me and my friends took some punches, so I'll be missing the start of the French team because I can't do anything for a week except keep the lens in and then take drops."

Police said Brown, his girlfriend and his bodyguard were among several people injured during the bottle-hurling fight early Thursday at W.i.P in SoHo.

Parker said "they started throwing bottles everywhere. I don't know what happened. At first it was OK, but then it started getting worse and when the plane landed it was really hurting so I went straight to the ER."

The Spurs declined comment.