NEW YORK (AP) -- San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker is suing a New York City club and its operators for $20 million over a scratched retina he says he suffered during a fight involving singer Chris Brown and members of hip-hop star Drake's entourage.

The suit was filed in State Supreme Court in Manhattan on Thursday. It says the W.i.P club in SoHo and its operators were negligent in security and supervision, which allowed the fight to take place.

Chris Brown, his girlfriend and his bodyguard were among eight injured during the fight inside the club last week. Police say members of Drake's entourage stopped Brown as he was leaving. The fight escalated and bottles were thrown.

There was no answer at phone numbers listed as affiliated with those named in the lawsuit.