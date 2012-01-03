LONDON (AP) -- Ronald Searle, the creator of Britain's beloved St Trinian's boarding school cartoons, has died after a short illness. He was 91.

In a statement Tuesday, Searle's family said that he died "peacefully in his sleep" on Friday in the small city of Draguignan in southern France.

Searle was a prolific illustrator who worked for publications including The New Yorker, Punch, and the Sunday Express. He also created animation for Walt Disney and advertisements.

But he was best known for the ungovernable schoolgirls of St Trinian's, whose anarchic antics inspired a series of British hit movies.

Funeral arrangements were not immediately made clear. The statement says Searle had requested a "private cremation with no fuss and no flowers."