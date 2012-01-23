After killing it at the Golden Globes in a red-hot Valentino gown, Stacy Keibler stepped out in yet another sexy look that showcased her amazing physique.

PHOTOS: Wow! Stacy's enviable bikini bod

The 32-year-old former WWE star wore a hot pink McQ Alexander McQueen ribbed dress with matching Jimmy Choo sandals for an appearance on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon Jan. 20, where she opened up to the talk show host about being George Clooney's plus one.

PHOTOS: What other ladies has George romanced?

"I'm just so fortunate to be in the room with all these talented people – it's a little overwhelming sometimes!" she told Fallon of attending award shows with the 50-year-old actor.

PHOTOS: See what all the stars wore last night

Keibler admitted recently that she turns to her beau for red carpet fashion advice. "We sort of have the same taste so it's pretty easy," she said. "Whatever I end up liking, he likes it, too. So it works out good because if he didn't, then I don't know what I would do!"

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly