On Sunday, former WWE wrestler Stacy Keibler, 32, gushed on Twitter about beau George Clooney's latest romantic, chivalric gesture -- and used the most meaningful four-letter word in the English language.

PHOTOS: Clooney's many women

"You know it's love when your boyfriend has elbow surgery 2 days ago and takes you to a Ravens game," tweeted Keibler, a former Baltimore Ravens cheerleader. "Especially when he's a Bengals fan."

PHOTOS: Stacy's bikini bod

And, indeed, Clooney, 50, was photographed with former Ravens player Jonathan Ogden at Sunday's game with his right arm in a sling. (Ogden tweeted his pic with the Oscar winner.)

PHOTOS: Celeb health scares

Clooney's rep hasn't yet explained the surgery.

The "Descendants" star recently told Rolling Stone he didn't mind his latest girlfriend's tweets about their romance. "She can do whatever she wants," Clooney said. "I rarely tell anybody what they should be doing with their life."