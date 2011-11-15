If at first you don't succeed, hire a stylist!

George Clooney's latest love, Stacy Keibler, has had a rough time finding her red carpet footing, stepping out in a few underwhelming looks. But she finally got it right at the premiere of his new film The Descendants in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.

The former WWE star, 32, stole the spotlight from her 50-year-old boyfriend in a champagne-colored beaded Naeem Khan gown with a sexy plunging neckline and open back design.

She accessorized with a matching clutch, sparkly Swarovski earrings and opted for glam curls and a classic red lip.

