Stacy Keibler Stuns in Plunging Beaded Gown
If at first you don't succeed, hire a stylist!
George Clooney's latest love, Stacy Keibler, has had a rough time finding her red carpet footing, stepping out in a few underwhelming looks. But she finally got it right at the premiere of his new film The Descendants in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.
PHOTOS: Wow! Stacy's awesome bikini bod
The former WWE star, 32, stole the spotlight from her 50-year-old boyfriend in a champagne-colored beaded Naeem Khan gown with a sexy plunging neckline and open back design.
PHOTOS: All of Clooney's women
She accessorized with a matching clutch, sparkly Swarovski earrings and opted for glam curls and a classic red lip.
PHOTOS: Hollywood's hot makeup trend
Tell Us: What do you think of Stacy's latest look?
Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly