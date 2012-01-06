From the outside, no one would guess Stacy Keibler has had her YSL Cabas Chyc carryall ($1,995, ysl.com) for years.

"It looks new even though I've spilled on it," says the actress, next up in Hallmark's January 7 flick, Fixing Pete. "Things are just thrown in."

Her stash even includes a straw Stetson fedora ($99, thefedorastore.com) from her recent getaway to Mexico with beau George Clooney, 50.

"Digging in my bag is like a treasure hunt!" she says. See what other booty the 32-year-old stashes in her satchel.

Stop and Shop!One peek inside her YSL wallet ($525, ysl.com) and you'll find a shopaholic's dream. "I have gift cards to Saks, Neiman Marcus and Barneys in my wallet. They're all from my birthday, in October. I've been too busy to use them!"

Shady Lady"I have the Ray Ban Wayfarers ($205, ray-ban.com) that fold up so they are good to stash in your purse. I sometimes have some Ray Ban Aviators ($139, ray-ban.com) in there too."

Breath Refresher"I have those mini toothbrushes, Colgate Wisps ($7.99, drugstore.com). They are great for travel too."

Lip Lockdown"I have pink and red lip glosses from YSL ($30, sephora.com) and Dior ($27.50, sephora.com) -- the labels are old that I can't read the names on them. I also carry Nivea Kiss of Smoothness ($2.79, walgreens.com) -- it's the best plain, clean chap stick. But my absolute favorite lip gloss is C.O. Bigelow Mentha Shine ($7.50, bathandbodyworks.com) -- it's the pink tint. It's mint infused with peppermint oil. All my girlfriends are now addicted! I have so many of them!"

Hair Tamer"I keep John Freida Full Repair ($9.99, drugstore.com) for flyways. It's like the size of a big mascara, and you just can brush it on your flyaways or use it to make your hair a little shinier!"

