When it comes to both her hair and her latest charitable gig, Stacy Keibler's mantra falls along the lines of "lighter, brighter, happier."

So it makes sense that the star, who has been dating George Clooney since summer 2011, has joined forces with John Frieda's HAIRraising campaign, which supports pediatric research and funding for hospitals like the Boston Children's Hospital in Massachusetts.

At the initiative's launch event, Keibler, a natural blonde, tried envisioning what it would be like to work a different hair color.

"You know I never say never. I think it would be fun," the 32-year-old stunner told Us Weekly in NYC Thursday. "I just, I wouldn't even know what to do because I've always been blonde!"

Keibler shows off her sunny blonde locks (which she maintains with John Frieda Sheer Blonde Controlled Lightening Spray, $8.97 at walmart.com) in a video on the brand's Facebook page. For every view the "Go Blonder for a Brighter Future" clip gets, John Frieda donates $2 towards the HAIRraising cause. Plus, the star dishes on her beauty secrets too.

